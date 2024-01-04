Lahore to Get Flyover and Underpass at Garhi Shahu Chowk

The Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP) has green-lit the construction of a flyover and an underpass at Garhi Shahu Chowk, Lahore, to resolve traffic congestion issues.

The project has a sanctioned budget of Rs. 3,951.469 million for its execution.

The approval was given during the 37th meeting of the Punjab Development Working Party (PDWP), held under Chairman Planning and Development (P&D) Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo. Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial, Members of the P&D Board, and other government officials were also present during the meeting.

Furthermore, the officials also approved the construction of a signal-free corridor from Karim Market to Motorway (M-2) Phase-I, Lahore, with an allocated budget of Rs. 2,975.034 million for the project.

Moreover, the meeting also green-lit Rs. 635 million for the conservation and upgradation of shrines and mosques in Uch Sharif, along with the development of a pilgrim trail.