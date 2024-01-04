Universal Network Systems Will Now Be Called Blue-Ex Limited

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed Universal Network Systems Limited (PSX: GEMUNSL) to change its name to ‘Blue-Ex Limited’, the company informed the PSX GEM Board on Thursday.

“The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on April 28, 2023 considered and recommended for change of the name of the Company from ‘Universal Network Systems Limited’ to ‘Blue-Ex Limited’ to shareholders,” the stock filing said.

“The shareholders of the Company in its Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on July 10, 2023 approved the change of name subject to completion of the regulatory approval process. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has conveyed its approval of the change of name on January 3, 2024”, it added.

The principal activities of the company are to act as a cargo forwarder, and provide domestic and international courier and allied services.