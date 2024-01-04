Universal Network Systems Will Now Be Called Blue-Ex Limited

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 4, 2024 | 6:38 pm
UNSL | ProPakistani

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has allowed Universal Network Systems Limited (PSX: GEMUNSL) to change its name to ‘Blue-Ex Limited’, the company informed the PSX GEM Board on Thursday.

“The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on April 28, 2023 considered and recommended for change of the name of the Company from ‘Universal Network Systems Limited’ to ‘Blue-Ex Limited’ to shareholders,” the stock filing said.

ALSO READ

“The shareholders of the Company in its Extra-ordinary General Meeting held on July 10, 2023 approved the change of name subject to completion of the regulatory approval process. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has conveyed its approval of the change of name on January 3, 2024”, it added.

The principal activities of the company are to act as a cargo forwarder, and provide domestic and international courier and allied services.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Aiman Khan Radiates Grace in Rose Pink Pishwas: A Sublime Style Affair
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>