2024 Declared as Year of Information Technology

The Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) has declared the year 2024 as the IT Year, aiming to propel the engineering community into a future driven by innovation and digital transformation.

In his message to the engineering community, the Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council, Engr Najeeb Haroon expressed enthusiasm about embracing a technological revolution that promises to redefine possibilities and create a digital-driven landscape for the engineering sector.

Najeeb Haroon emphasized bidding farewell to manual work with paper trails and ushering in an era of smart and digitally transformed solutions.

The slogan for the IT Year, as declared by Chairman Haroon, will be “Innovate, Digitize, and Transform.” This rallying cry aims to encourage engineers to harness the power of technology and leverage digital advancements to push PEC to the forefront of global innovation.

Chairman PEC Najeeb Haroon is confident in the engineering community’s ability to adapt and thrive in this era of unprecedented digital change. He reassures the skeptics that PEC is committed to providing the necessary support, resources, and training to ensure a smooth transition into the digital landscape.

Prominent voices within the engineering sector have already started discussing initiatives and projects aimed at embracing the IT Year’s objectives. Collaborative efforts between academia, industry, and the government are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving the ambitious goals set for 2024.

As PEC prepares to lead the charge in digital transformation, the engineering community finds itself at a crossroads, balancing excitement for the future with a measured approach to address potential challenges. The IT Year, with its focus on innovation, digitization, and transformation, is poised to reshape the engineering landscape in Pakistan and contribute to global advancements in the field.