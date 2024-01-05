Punjab University Announces New Deadline for Submission of Forms and Fees

The University of the Punjab (PU) has officially extended the deadline for submitting admission forms and fees.

In an announcement, the PU’s Examinations Department stated that the date has been extended specifically for the Associate Degree Arts/Science Part I, II Supplementary Examination, 2023, and the BA (Hearing Impaired) Supplementary Examination, 2023.

The new deadline for submission is January 10, 2024, with a single fee. Detailed information is available on the official website.

Additionally, the 132nd convocation of the Punjab University is scheduled for January 20, 2024.

Earlier this week, a meeting was held under Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood to review the arrangements.

Moreover, PU also announced results of BSc (Hons.) (4-year program) in Dental Technology, Final Prof Second Annual Examination 2022, BS Home Economics (4-year programme) First, Second Annual Examination 2022, BS Home Economics Part-I, II (first year) and Part-II second, third and fourth year, Second Annual Examination 2022.