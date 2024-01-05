Is Pakistan Going to Experience the Coldest Weather in 100 Years?

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Jan 5, 2024 | 1:07 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has responded to the rumors circulating on social media for the last few days regarding severe cold weather in the coming days, specifically from January 12 to 15.

The Met Department has categorically denied the rumors, stating that there is no truth to them.

ALSO READ

According to Deputy Director Met, Irfan Virk, the cold weather most parts of the country are currently experiencing is due to fog, which is causing the temperature to drop.

Virk added that the temperature is expected to drop further in the next few days due to fog. The Met Department stated that it is continuously monitoring the weather situation.

ALSO READ

Moreover, it requested the public to ignore unverified rumors circulating on social media, urging them to check the latest weather updates on its website.

Earlier, the Met Department had announced that due to the stable atmosphere, prevailing dense foggy conditions will continue over Punjab including Islamabad, plains of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and upper Sindh.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Arsalan Khattak

lens

Stephen Hawking’s Name Appears on Jeffrey Epstein List Sparking a Meme-Fest
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>