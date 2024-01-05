Gold Price in Pakistan Decreases for Third Straight Day

The price of gold in Pakistan fell for the third straight day on Friday to settle at Rs. 217,000 per tola.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,200 per tola to Rs. 217,000 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 1,028 to Rs. 186,043.

The price of the precious metal began 2024 with a decrease of Rs. 300 per tola on Monday. Tuesday saw gold rise by Rs. 1,600 per tola. However, the price of gold fell by Rs. 1,300 per tola on Wednesday. Thursday saw gold dip by Rs. 1,800 per tola. During the week so far, the price of gold in the local market has fallen by Rs. 3,000 per tola.

In the international market, gold prices were set for their first weekly fall in four on Friday with spot gold at $2,054.10 per ounce as of 0156 GMT. It is pertinent to mention here that spot gold has fallen around 0.8 percent so far in the week.