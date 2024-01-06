Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Repair Costs Leaked

In less than a fortnight, Samsung is gearing up to unveil its highly anticipated Galaxy S24 series, and the good news for potential buyers is that the price may remain unchanged. But that’s not all – when it comes to repairs and hardware replacement, it seems that consistency is the name of the game, at least within Europe.

Reports from a trusted Slovenian repair shop named Mobistekla, which recently shared images of spare parts, suggest that while official prices are yet to be confirmed, there’s strong evidence to indicate that repair costs will remain stable. These quotes include the use of original parts, reassuring customers that maintaining or fixing a broken screen on a Galaxy S24 Ultra, for instance, will likely hover around the €375 mark.

ALSO READ Smartphone Premium Market Showed Surprising Growth in 2023 Against Expert Predictions

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is anticipated to offer improved durability, thanks to its use of a Titanium alloy frame, a step up from the aluminum frame found in its predecessors. This could also be seen as a page taken right out of Apple’s book as the Cupertino giant recently unveiled its latest iPhones with titanium frames for the first time.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Finally Confirmed

Going back to the Galaxy S24 series, these devices are poised to be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, catering to a global audience. However, it’s worth noting that certain markets, such as the United States and Canada, are likely to receive the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a processor manufactured by the California-based company, Qualcomm. This differentiation in chipset offerings is a common practice to optimize performance and compatibility for specific regions.

Samsung has already confirmed the launch date for its Galaxy S24 phones. These flagships will take the stage at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event on January 17.