Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Launch Date Finally Confirmed

Rumors regarding Samsung’s next flagship phone launch have been circulating for over a month. Reports have pointed at a January 17 launch date for the Galaxy S24 series, which has now been confirmed by Samsung itself, albeit accidentally.

Samsung Australia’s official X account discreetly disclosed this vital information through a post on a somewhat concealed section of the platform, making it elusive for casual observers scrolling through the account’s timeline.

The post, originating from December 28 in Australia (equivalent to December 27 in most parts of the world), remained hidden until it was recently unearthed, igniting further anticipation and speculation among tech enthusiasts.

Join Galaxy Unpacked on Jan 18th, 2024 at 5am AEDT and be the first to know what’s new in the Samsung Galaxy. #Samsung #GalaxyUnpacked #Galaxy #NewGalaxy #GalaxyAI — Samsung Australia (@SamsungAU) December 28, 2023

In five days since the revelation from Samsung Australia, no other official Samsung account, whether from various regions or the global headquarters, has corroborated this event date. This unconventional approach to announcing such a crucial event raises eyebrows, considering the magnitude of a company like Samsung.

The prevailing assumption is that the January 17 date is on the brink of official confirmation by the South Korean tech giant. However, it appears that Samsung’s Australian division may have jumped the gun, divulging the information prematurely.

Another plausible scenario could involve an initial plan to unveil the date on December 27/28, which was subsequently reconsidered by Samsung at the eleventh hour. In this scenario, it’s conceivable that the updated directive didn’t reach the Australian arm in time, leading to the unintended early disclosure.

The cryptic post on X indeed indicates January 18, but it’s essential to note that this is in the context of Australian time. When translated to other global time zones, the event unfolds as follows: 5 AM local time in Australia corresponds to 10 AM Pacific Time, 1 PM Eastern Time, 6 PM in the UK, 7 PM in Central European Time (CET), and 11 PM in Pakistan. All of these time references align with January 17, owing to the intricacies of time zone differences.