Gold Price in Pakistan Starts New Week With Major Decline

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 8, 2024 | 4:45 pm

The price of gold in Pakistan began the new week with a decline of Rs 1,900 per tola on Monday.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) fell by Rs. 1,900 per tola to Rs. 216,100 while the price of 10 grams fell by Rs. 1,629 to Rs. 185,271.

It is pertinent to mention here that the price of the precious metal in the local market dropped by Rs. 2,000 per tola during the last week.

In the international market, gold prices fell today with spot gold down 0.4 percent to $2,037.39 per ounce, as of 0342 GMT, while the US gold future declined 0.3 percent to $2,043.60 per ounce.

>