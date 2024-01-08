Pakistan Confirms New Coronavirus JN-1 Sub-Variant Cases

Pakistan has reported four cases of Covid variant JN-1, the Ministry of Health announced. However, the good news is that all four of them have recovered.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) confirmed that the four individuals were suffering from JN.1 sub-variant of Omicron. As per caretaker Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan, all four patients have fully recovered from the virus without any complications.

He added that the health authorities have been monitoring the situation. The health minister further stated that the border health services department has been screening people at all international airports and borders.

Furthermore, Dr. Nadeem Jan assured that the chances of developing complications of COVID-19 are minimal as Pakistan’s 90 percent population is already vaccinated.

However, he said that during the winter season, people can feel a COVID-19-like situation and suggested that everyone should take necessary precautions such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

It is important to note that the World Health Organisation has declared the JN.1 sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 as a Variant of Concern (VoI).