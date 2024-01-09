Dubai Makes Historic Record in Latest Rankings for Best Global Tourist Destinations

Dubai has once again clinched the prestigious title of the No.1 global destination in the 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards, marking an unprecedented third consecutive year of recognition.

The announcement was made by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, through his official X account.

pic.twitter.com/EFk9SoJdvb — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) January 9, 2024

Applauding the remarkable achievement, Sheikh Hamdan attributed Dubai’s consistent success in the tourism sector to the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Decades ago, the thriving tourism hub was merely a distant dream, but under Sheikh Mohammed’s guidance, it has transformed into a tangible reality. Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the ambitious goals set by Sheikh Mohammed in the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, just a year ago. The strategic vision aimed to position Dubai among the Top 3 global economic cities and tourist destinations.

The 2024 Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards employed a rigorous evaluation process, considering both the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings across various subcategories such as accommodations, restaurants, and activities in destinations worldwide. The assessment covered a comprehensive 12-month period, spanning from October 2022 to September 2023, and drew insights from traveler reviews and ratings on Tripadvisor.

In the global rankings, Bali secured the second position, closely followed by London, which maintained its status as Europe’s No. 1 destination and secured the third spot worldwide. The Top 5 also includes Hanoi in fourth place and Rome in fifth.

Notably, New York, the highest-ranking American destination, experienced a slight decline, shifting from the 23rd to the 25th position. The rest of the Top 10 features iconic cities like Paris, Cancun, Marrakech, Crete, and Hoi An in Vietnam.