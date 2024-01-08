Switzerland Needs Over 251,000 Foreign Workers in These 15 Professions

In the final quarter of 2023, Switzerland witnessed a total of 251,226 job vacancies, as reported by the recent Jobradar conducted by x28 AG, a platform dedicated to gathering and disseminating data about the Swiss labor market.

Job Vacancies by Sector

Swiss employers are actively seeking to fill positions across various sectors. Notably, the healthcare sector emerged with the highest demand, boasting 15,790 job openings. Following closely, the construction sector exhibited the second-highest demand at 13,566 vacancies, trailed by retail and trade (12,761), the hospitality and hotel industry (10,478), and information technology (8,024).

Regional Job Distribution

Zurich reported the highest number of job advertisements at 55,113, followed by Bern (37,939), Aragau (20,350), St. Gallen (18,178), and Luzern (17,021), outlining the regional distribution of opportunities.

Skills Shortage and Future Outlook

A study conducted by the University of St. Gallen and Advance in September 2023 highlighted a substantial shortage of skills in Switzerland. The situation is anticipated to exacerbate with the retirement of Baby Boomers. The Gottlieb Duttweiler Institute (GDI) predicts that, even with an influx of 50,000 skilled professionals annually, up to 400,000 positions might remain unfilled by 2030.

This underscores the potential opportunities for foreign workers to secure employment in Switzerland.

Most Wanted Professions

According to the Jobradar report for Q4 2023, the following professions were in high demand:

Care Specialist/Nurse (6,395) Electrician (6,337) Sales Advisor (4,056) Carpenter (3,337) Project Manager (3,256) Software Developer (3,187) Polymechanic (3,128) Healthcare Specialist (2,625) Service Technician (2,606) Commercial Clerk (2,559) Sanitary Installer (2,541) Logistics Specialist (2,521) Automation Specialist (2,459) Retail Trade Specialist (2,443) Cooks (2,407)

Additionally, there is a demand for mechanics, machine operators, gardeners, construction project managers, system engineers, team leaders, painters, and metalworkers.

Work Visa Requirements

For non-EU/EFTA citizens, obtaining a visa is mandatory to work in Switzerland. Prospective applicants must be skilled and qualified workers possessing a university degree, relevant experience, and specific expertise. A job offer secured in advance is crucial, and the employer must confirm the unavailability of an EU/EFTA citizen for the position.

Easier Access for Third-Country Workers

Switzerland has recently simplified rules for third-country workers applying for a Swiss work visa. Authorities have streamlined the process, making it more accessible for qualified workers from third countries to obtain a work permit. Swiss authorities emphasized that if there is a genuine need and alignment with Switzerland’s economic interests, qualified workers from third countries can obtain a work permit.