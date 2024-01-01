UK Ends Visa Requirements for 7 Muslim Countries

The United Kingdom has unveiled significant revisions to its visa policies with the goal of facilitating more accessible entry for individuals from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and Jordan.

According to an official statement from the British government, these nations are slated to transition to an electronic travel permit system in February this year.

Under this forthcoming system, citizens of Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, will no longer need visit visas to gain entry into the UK.

The shift towards an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) system is designed to simplify the entry process by eliminating the requirement for obtaining a visit visa.

The official statement outlines that the visa exemption policy is scheduled to come into effect after February 22, 2024.

In this new framework, individuals of all age groups intending to travel to the UK will be obligated to electronically apply for a travel permit, which will be priced at £10 and subsequently issued for their travel purposes.

This strategic alteration in visa regulations is aimed at streamlining entry procedures, fostering a more seamless and easily accessible travel experience for citizens of these nations planning to visit the United Kingdom.

>