You Can Now Get Your Domicile Online in KP

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced an online system for obtaining domicile certificates, aiming to enhance convenience for residents across various districts of the province.

Through the newly introduced e-domicile system, citizens can apply for domicile by visiting the website cfc.kp.gov.pk on either a mobile or computer and attaching the necessary documents.

The applicant’s fingerprints will be collected by NADRA, ensuring that the data is securely stored with the government.

This online facility eliminates the need for citizens to endure long waits in offices and helps them avoid significant travel expenses. Simultaneously, the government gains access to comprehensive citizen information at the village council and neighborhood council levels.

Citizens have expressed satisfaction with the ease of acquiring domicile certificates without the hassle of visiting offices.

Additionally, the government plans to establish centers in various districts to assist illiterate individuals in understanding the e-domicile application process.

Initially implemented at divisional headquarters, the online domicile system will gradually extend to all districts of the province, with the aim of completely phasing out the old issuance procedure within two months.