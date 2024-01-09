Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Peshawar’s Iconic Arbab Niaz Stadium Nears Completion

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 9, 2024 | 1:17 pm

The Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar is expected to be finished by June this year, as confirmed by Amjad Aziz Malik, Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Minister.

Amjad Aziz recently revealed to a local media outlet that approximately Rs. 2 billion will be allocated for the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium project.

Amjad said, “Chairs have been installed, pavilion is ready while floodlights are yet to be installed. You know due to financial condition of the country and the rise of dollar rate the cost of construction has increased.”

He added, “Around Rs2 billion will be spent on the project. The grass has been grown, pitches have been prepared and we hope that by June the construction work will be completed. It is clear that this time we will not be able to host the PSL matches as schedule of the marquee event has already been unveiled.”

Speaking about the Hayatabad Cricket Stadium in Peshawar, Amjad Aziz mentioned that the construction work is almost finished, and within six weeks, it will be officially handed over to the KP Sports Directorate. This means that the stadium is very close to being ready for use, and it can host both domestic and international cricket matches.

Furthermore, Amjad expressed the aspirations of Chief Minister Justice (retd) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah and Dr. Najeebullah Marwat to organize an exhibition match in Peshawar, featuring players from the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While the feasibility remains uncertain, they are eager to bring top-level cricket back to Peshawar, as the city hasn’t witnessed such matches since 2006. If they gain control of the venue, it could also serve as a hub for domestic cricket matches.

Muhammad Abbas Azad

>