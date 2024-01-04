Man Falls From Chairlift in KP

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 4, 2024 | 11:54 am

In an incident reported on Wednesday, a man fell into the Panjkora River when the chairlift’s rope snapped in Akhagram Tehsil.

Two children were left stranded in the malfunctioning chairlift after the unfortunate incident.

Rescue officials on the scene informed that the contact bridge was washed away in the flood, emphasizing that locals heavily depend on the chairlift for transportation in the area.

A dedicated rescue operation was launched to ensure the safe retrieval of the trapped children.

It’s worth noting that a similar successful rescue operation took place last year when three individuals found themselves stranded in a cable car hanging over the Chitral River.

The incident occurred near Koragh spot, with Rescue 1122 responding to a call about the stranded chairlift due to a snapped rope.

A rescue official skillfully reached the chairlift using rappelling equipment, securing it with a new rope. The rescue team then carefully pulled the cable car back to the shore, ensuring the safety of the individuals involved.

The entire operation spanned 45 minutes, and the rescued individuals were reported to be safe and unharmed.

    >