Karachi Experiences its Coldest Night of The Year

Karachi’s temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius, marking Wednesday as the coldest night of winter this year.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted cold and dry weather to persist in the city over the next 24 hours. Furthermore, the minimum temperature is expected to drop further to 10 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature might rise to 27 degrees in the coming days.

The humidity was recorded at 60%, and the winds are blowing from the northeast at 3 kilometers per hour.

Speaking to a private news channel, Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz stated that the metropolis experienced the coldest day of the current winter season in December last year, with the mercury dropping to 11.5°C.

Additionally, Sarfaraz predicted that the cold wave would persist for the next two to three weeks. He added that compared to the previous seasons, the weather is not as cold this season.

It is important to note that the EU’s climate service declared 2023 as the hottest year on record, exceeding previous temperatures by approximately 1.48°C.

The unprecedented warmth in 2023 was attributed to human-induced climate change and the influence of the El Niño weather phenomenon.