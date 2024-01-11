Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Shaheen and Williamson Unveil Pakistan Vs. New Zealand T20I Series Trophy

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 12:24 pm

The first match of the 5-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin tomorrow, and the trophy for the series has been unveiled.

Pakistan’s captain, Shaheen Afridi, and New Zealand’s captain, Kane Williamson, posed together with the shiny trophy and took a photo.

During today’s press conference, Shaheen Afridi expressed his eagerness to apply his usual approach to his captaincy role.

Shaheen said, “It’s a very exciting challenge and a proud moment for me to represent Pakistan. Not easy, first time captaincy, new challenge and in New Zealand. We have a very good track record against New Zealand but they are one of the best teams in the world so we’ll try to do our best.”

Skipper also pointed out the difficulties for fast bowlers at Eden Park due to the small straight boundary. He mentioned that he finds it tough to bowl fuller as a fast bowler given the small straight boundary.

Moreover, he also noted that the square boundary is larger and wants his bowling unit to make better use of it.

The first T20I match of the series is set to take place tomorrow at Eden Park in Auckland. Shaheen will be looking to make a strong impression in his first series as a captain and aims to end it on a high note.

Match Timing

Date Fixture Venue Timing
12 January (1st T20I) Pakistan vs. New Zealand Auckland 11:10 PM

