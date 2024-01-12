PSW Launches Dedicated Russian Language Helpline to Facilitate Central Asian Trade

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 12, 2024 | 5:41 pm

In a strategic move towards advancing international trade facilitation, Pakistan Single Window (PSW) launched its dedicated Russian language helpline to benefit international transit trade with Central Asia.

Introducing this helpline service addresses a crucial language barrier faced by traders particularly from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan using Pakistani ports as transit routes for imports/exports with Central Asia. The helpline is expected to bridge communication gaps and provide guidance and facilitation to foreign traders to ensure compliance with Pakistan’s Customs and trade regulations applicable to transit trade.

In addition to the helpline service, PSW is taking another crucial step by incorporating a Russian language option in the WeBOC system’s transit module to facilitate traders and their authorized clearing agents in filing transit declarations. This step further underscores PSW’s dedication to providing comprehensive solutions for international traders.

The Russian Helpline service operates from Monday to Saturday, 9 am to 5 pm, providing dedicated customer support representatives to address queries. Traders can contact PSW’s helpline at 021-111-111 779 and dial 3 for assistance in Russian.

Pakistan recently signed transit agreements with Uzbekistan and Tajikistan as part of its vision to position Pakistan as a trade, transit, and transshipment hub, and to promote regional connectivity with Central Asia and beyond. PSW expects this initiative to not only reduce language barriers but also foster increased trade by providing ease of doing business, and access to information.

