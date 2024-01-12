PTA and FIA Conduct Successful Raids Against Illegal Issuance of Sims in Punjab, Sindh

Published Jan 12, 2024

PTA Zonal Offices in Lahore and Sukkur, in collaboration with the FIA Cyber Crime Circles, successfully conducted raids against franchises of two mobile phone companies in Sharaqpur Sharif and Kandhkot.

The aim was to curb the illegal issuance of SIMs, which is often associated with criminal activities such as fraud, identity theft, and other illicit operations.

During the raids, 13 active SIMs were confiscated, and 08 Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices, used for the illegal activation of SIMs, were seized. The owner of the Sharqpur Sharif franchise has been arrested, while two individuals at the Kandhkot franchise have been nominated in the FIR. The FIA is currently investigating the cases.

The ongoing crackdown against the illegal issuance of SIMs highlights PTA’s commitment to eradicate this menace.

>