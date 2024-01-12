ZTBL Launches Official WhatsApp Channel to Help Borrowers

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 12, 2024 | 3:58 pm

Zarai Tataqiati Bank Limited (ZTBL) on Friday launched its official WhatsApp channel with the aim to provide reliable information to borrowers/farmers in a seamless and timely manner.

Whatsapp users can follow the ZTBL WhatsApp channel through the mentioned QR code.

Using ZTBL WhatsApp Banking, customers/farmers can access banking services like ZTBL product offerings i.e. agri loans, conventional/Islamic accounts, debit cards, ATM/ branch locator, deals and discounts as well as 24/7 customer support.

ZTBL is the premier financial institution geared towards developing the agriculture sector through the provision of financial services and technical know-how.

ZTBL is providing rural, and agriculture financial/non-financial services to farmers, comprising 68 percent of the total population. The bank through a country-wide network of 501 branches is serving around half a million clients annually and over one million accumulated account holders with an average loan size of around Rs. 162,331 serving 68 percent, 29 percent and 3 percent of subsistence, economic and large growers respectively.

