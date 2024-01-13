Former Aston Villa Footballer Lashes Out at Piers Morgan Over Israel-Gaza Conflict

Former Aston Villa football club star, Anwar El Ghazi lashed out at British journalist Piers Morgan after he tweeted on the matter of South African U-19 cricket captain David Teeger being relieved from duties by Cricket South Africa (CSA).

David Teeger was removed from the role for the home tournament in South Africa following comments he reportedly made when receiving a Jewish Rising Star award last year.

The British host and journalist Piers Morgan tweeted, “Have they sacked him because he’s Jewish? This is shameful moral cowardice by Cricket South Africa.”

WTF!? Have they sacked him because he’s Jewish? This is shameful moral cowardice by Cricket South Africa. https://t.co/etEdiXVBmY — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 12, 2024

Piers Morgan created a notion that Jewish players are getting targeted in South Africa and has showcased double standards over the Israel-Palestine conflict in the past with controversial opinions in his shows, columns, and tweets.

To this the Dutch-Moroccan winger reacted and sought to defend the narrative of Gaza and Palestine, indicating the double standards of Morgan.

In reply, El Ghazi tweeted,

Hey Piers. Good to see you calling out moral cowardice on matters relating to the Israel and Gaza conflict. I must have missed your post in outrage at the time I was sacked by a German club for standing up against the killing of innocent children and refusing to accept Israel is beyond accountability. Or does my religion, like that of the children of Gaza, mean I, like the lives of those children, don’t matter?

Hey Piers. Good to see you calling out moral cowardice on matters relating to the Israel and Gaza conflict. I must have missed your post in outrage at the time I was sacked by a German club for standing up against the killing of innocent children and refusing to accept Israel 1/2 — Anwar El Ghazi (@elghazi1995) January 12, 2024

is beyond accountability. Or does my religion, like that of the children of Gaza, mean I, like the lives of those children, don’t matter? 2/2 — Anwar El Ghazi (@elghazi1995) January 12, 2024

In November 2023, El Ghazi’s contract was terminated over the Dutch winger’s social media posts on the conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Following his termination, the Dutch-Moroccan responded on Twitter, ”The loss of my livelihood is nothing when compared to the hell being unleashed on the innocent and vulnerable in Gaza #stopthekilling”.

Anwar El Ghazi has been extremely vocal on the matters of the Israel-Palestine conflict and has extensively raised his voice on the matters of children getting killed in the conflict, which has affected global harmony.