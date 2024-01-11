Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Gambian Football Team Avoids Disaster During Flight for African Cup of Nations

By Shayan Obaid Alexander | Published Jan 11, 2024 | 8:54 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Gambian national team players survived a scare during a flight to the African Cup of Nations, a situation that could have become a disaster for the team.

ALSO READ

Gambian journalist Sane Malang said some of the players fainted due to a lack of oxygen on the plane and the main reason for that was the plane’s size. The plane had to take a U-turn towards Gambia and two players fainted as a result of the unfortunate incident.

In a recent tweet, Sane Malang wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter that “An Air Ivoire sent a new plane which has already arrived in Gambia to transport the Gambian delegation to Yammossoukro”.

It has been reported that the size of the plane was not good enough to carry the team to Ivory Coast, where the AFCON competition will be held.

ALSO READ

The Gambian National team will kickstart their AFCON campaign on 15th January and they have been placed in Group C which comprises Guinea, Senegal, and Cameroon. Their first match will be against Sadio Mane’s Senegal which will be the most daunting game in the group stage for Gambia.

In 2021, the Gambia reached the quarterfinals of AFCON for the first time in their history and bowed out of the competition with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Cameroon.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Shayan Obaid Alexander

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>