KP to Build Direct Route From Abbottabad to Hazara Motorway

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa plans to improve connectivity by building a direct route from Abbottabad city to the Hazara Motorway.

According to details, Ameer Nadeem Durrani, Minister for Rural Development and Local Government, and Ahmad Jan, Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works suggested starting work at Sherwan Interchange to connect Abbottabad through a tunnel.

The meeting was told that the provincial government had communicated its request to the federal government for the expansion of the Sherwan Interchange. Furthermore, the request for the construction of an interchange through a tunnel has also been sent to Islamabad.

The primary objective of the project is to connect several areas, including Abbottabad City, Mansehra, Nathiagali, and the surrounding areas, leading to reduced traffic in Abbottabad City.

In a meeting held in Abbottabad, officials deliberated over these plans. Starting the Abbottabad BRT project, clearing out rainfall drains, and fixing road problems close to the Hazara Motorway’s end at Peshawar Morr is the top priority right now.

During the meeting, officials stressed the importance of completing infrastructure projects on time, resolving issues left by previous contractors, and investigating any incomplete work.

With a focus on cleaning the drains as soon as possible, a comprehensive strategy for renovating and cleaning all of Abbottabad’s drains was discussed. Authorities were given instructions to measure every drain and take swift action for its redesign in collaboration with Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs).

Moreover, the provincial ministers directed officials to inform the Public Service Commission about the evening and night shift vacancies in District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQs).

They were also ordered to ask for the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) permission to fill these positions. The meeting gave the officials instructions to deal with matters concerning these BHUs: Boghar Mang BHU, Kot Najibullah BHU, Dhodial Mental and General Hospital, and Abbottabad Teaching Hospital.