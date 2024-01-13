Unlock Your Future: A-Levels Conquered, Now Dive into the Next Chapter of Global Success at UOB Islamabad!

By Sponsored | Published Jan 13, 2024 | 5:29 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The University of Bolton Islamabad, Pakistan’s first HEC-approved foreign university, proudly brings a UK experience to Pakistan. A distinguished UK Top 30 University (The Guardian), UOB Islamabad is situated on a sprawling 200 Kanal (25 acre) Campus in Islamabad. With our globally recognised degrees, faculty, and qualifications, we are delighted to enter Pakistan and play our part in progressing the education landscape of Pakistan.

Key Highlights:

  • Abundant Campus Opportunities: Approved by the HEC, the University of Bolton Islamabad provides cutting-edge facilities, state of art classrooms and labs, sports areas, digital & on-site libraries, and a student resource center focused on career development.
  • Diverse Programs: UOB Islamabad introduces a diverse array of industry relevant, employment driven undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, spanning Business, Law, Computing, and Arts.
  • Specialized and Catered to Excellence: Offering flexibility to transfer between Pakistan and UK Campuses at various points during your studies. Duration of our Programmes are 3-Year (Undergraduate) and 1-Year (Postgraduate).
  • Preparing you for Success: UOB emphasizes practical skills, ensuring a seamless transition into industries with high job potential. With guaranteed opportunities of internships, apprenticeships, and placements.

Courses Offered in the First Intake:

  • BSc (Hons) Business Management
  • LLB (Hons) Law
  • BSc (Hons) Computing
  • BA (Hons) Accountancy
  • BSc (Hons) Computing (Cyber Security)
  • BSc (Hons) Games Programming
  • BA (Hons) Fashion
  • MBA Business Administration
Redefining the Higher Education Landscape of Pakistan:

UOB Islamabad is set to redefine higher education in Pakistan, offering students a transformative UK education experience within the comfort of their home country.

For Admission Inquiries and More Information:
  • Web: https://uobislamabad.com/
  • WhatsApp: +92 329 6111555

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Sponsored

This article has been produced in collaboration with our advertising partners.

lens

Sarah Khan and Bilal Abbas Coming Together in Upcoming Series ‘Abdullahpur Ka Devdas’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>