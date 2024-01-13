Unlock Your Future: A-Levels Conquered, Now Dive into the Next Chapter of Global Success at UOB Islamabad!

The University of Bolton Islamabad, Pakistan’s first HEC-approved foreign university, proudly brings a UK experience to Pakistan. A distinguished UK Top 30 University (The Guardian), UOB Islamabad is situated on a sprawling 200 Kanal (25 acre) Campus in Islamabad. With our globally recognised degrees, faculty, and qualifications, we are delighted to enter Pakistan and play our part in progressing the education landscape of Pakistan.

Key Highlights:

Abundant Campus Opportunities: Approved by the HEC, the University of Bolton Islamabad provides cutting-edge facilities, state of art classrooms and labs, sports areas, digital & on-site libraries, and a student resource center focused on career development.

Approved by the HEC, the University of Bolton Islamabad provides cutting-edge facilities, state of art classrooms and labs, sports areas, digital & on-site libraries, and a student resource center focused on career development. Diverse Programs: UOB Islamabad introduces a diverse array of industry relevant, employment driven undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, spanning Business, Law, Computing, and Arts.

Diverse Programs: UOB Islamabad introduces a diverse array of industry relevant, employment driven undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, spanning Business, Law, Computing, and Arts.

Specialized and Catered to Excellence: Offering flexibility to transfer between Pakistan and UK Campuses at various points during your studies. Duration of our Programmes are 3-Year (Undergraduate) and 1-Year (Postgraduate).

Offering flexibility to transfer between Pakistan and UK Campuses at various points during your studies. Duration of our Programmes are 3-Year (Undergraduate) and 1-Year (Postgraduate). Preparing you for Success: UOB emphasizes practical skills, ensuring a seamless transition into industries with high job potential. With guaranteed opportunities of internships, apprenticeships, and placements.

Courses Offered in the First Intake:

BSc (Hons) Business Management

LLB (Hons) Law

BSc (Hons) Computing

BA (Hons) Accountancy

BSc (Hons) Computing (Cyber Security)

BSc (Hons) Games Programming

BA (Hons) Fashion

MBA Business Administration

Redefining the Higher Education Landscape of Pakistan:

UOB Islamabad is set to redefine higher education in Pakistan, offering students a transformative UK education experience within the comfort of their home country.

