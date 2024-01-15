Lotte Chemical Pakistan Ltd Suspends Operations For 10 Days

Lotte Chemical Pakistan Limited (PSX: LOTCHEM) has suspended plant operations from 15 January to 24 January, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Monday.

“To efficiently manage inventory, the management of the Company has decided to temporarily suspend the Plant operations from 15 January 2024 to 24 January 2024 (both days inclusive),” the stock filing stated.

The principal activity of the Company is to manufacture and sale of Pure Terephthalic Acid (PTA).

LOTCHEM’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 23.5, down 6.22 percent or Rs. 1.56 with a turnover of 3.6 million shares on Monday.