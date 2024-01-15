New China-Pakistan Cargo Route Launched to Facilitate Air Transport

A new air cargo route was launched linking Ezhou Huahu Airport in central China’s Hubei Province with Lahore, according to China’s largest air cargo carrier in fleet size, SF Airlines

The Ezhou-Lahore cargo route is the first international air cargo route launched by SF Airlines in 2024, departing from Ezhou Huahu Airport.

The route is planned to operate three times a week, providing over 300 tons of air transport capacity from Ezhou to Lahore every week. The transported goods mainly include textiles, 3C electronic products, and electronic equipment among others.

The opening of this route is an important measure for Huahu Airport to further increase routes to South Asia. It will provide an efficient and stable air logistics channel for economic and trade exchanges between China and Pakistan and provide more logistics convenience for Chinese brands to explore the Pakistani market.

SF Airlines, the aviation branch of China’s leading courier enterprise SF Express, has launched a total of 11 international cargo routes from Ezhou to global destinations to date.