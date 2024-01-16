Jubilee Life Insurance Celebrates Its First Batch of ‘Tech Graduates’

Jubilee Life Insurance, Pakistan’s largest private sector insurance company, hosted a graduation ceremony at Beach Luxury Hotel Karachi to celebrate its first batch of ‘Tech Graduates’ the term specifying Tech Management Trainees onboarded by the organization.

The event marks the culmination of a year-long journey for these talented individuals who, having started as Management Trainees, are now poised to take up roles within the company in various capacities.

Jubilee Life Insurance initiated the Tech Graduate Program last year with the aim of enhancing technology processes and implementing tech-related initiatives within different departments of the company.

Over the past year, the Graduates inducted into this program have been an active part of numerous projects aimed at driving technological advancements across critical areas such as operations, administration, marketing, and more through innovative approaches and constant mentoring.

With this program, Jubilee Life Insurance is focusing on enhancing the introduction of freshly trained talents in the field of technology, allowing seamless inter-department connectivity enhancement not just within the organization but in the overall workforce.

Mr. Javed Ahmed, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of Jubilee Life Insurance, expressed his enthusiasm for the ‘Tech Graduates’ event, stating: “This ceremony is a celebration of talent, innovation, and the successful journey of our Tech Graduates. At Jubilee Life, we are constantly striving toward technological excellence bringing all stakeholders in sync and creating a team of dedicated as well as competent individuals who can drive our mission forward.”

Mr. Kashif Naqvi, Group Head Technology & Project Management at Jubilee Life Insurance, also shared his thoughts on the occasion, saying: “The Tech Graduate Program is instrumental in fueling positive change through the active involvement of its inductees in various technology projects. We are proud to be enabling a journey for these individuals from trainees to tech pros as our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological advancement.”

The graduation ceremony not only marks the beginning of a new chapter for the ‘Tech Graduates’ but also highlights Jubilee Life Insurance’s commitment to nurturing and recognizing talent in the ever-evolving landscape of technology. This program is an on-going initiative and will induct new talent every year.