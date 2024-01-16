Punjab Govt Delays Opening of Gujranwala Motorway Link Road

The caretaker Punjab government has announced another opening date for the Gujranwala Motorway link road.

Last month, it was reported that the under-construction two-lane road linking Gujranwala with the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway will open for traffic on January 20, 2024.

However, the officials have missed another deadline. According to caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the project is all set to be completed, with 85 percent work on the project already finished.

Naqvi announced that the Gujranwala Motorway link road will open for traffic on January 31. Furthermore, he also ordered to expedite the work on the project.

Mohsin Naqvi claimed that once the project opens for traffic, the travel time between Gujranwala and Lahore will be reduced to a mere 45 minutes.

The caretaker CM was briefed by the officials of Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) regarding the progress on the road. The project is anticipated to incur expenses amounting to Rs. 11 billion, as per estimates.