SECP Organizes Workshop for Shariah Scholars

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 17, 2024 | 5:44 pm
The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) conducted an interactive session for Shariah scholars as part of its ‘Jamapunji’ financial literacy initiative, focusing on company registration and licensed investment schemes.

Scholars from different madaris in Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the session organized in association with the Riphah Centre of Islamic Business at Riphah International University.

The participants were briefed on the regulatory role of SECP, legal frameworks to regulate investment schemes, and methods to identify fraudulent schemes. The importance of financial activities legitimacy was emphasized to prevent misrepresentations as Islamic transactions.

The initiative aimed to bridge the knowledge gap and promote collaboration between Shariah academics and regulatory bodies, thereby safeguarding public interest, preventing financial frauds, and upholding Islamic finance integrity.

The SECP is committed to educating and empowering society to recognize and prevent financial fraud, promoting a legally compliant and ethically sound financial environment in Pakistan.

>