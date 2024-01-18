Bank Alfalah Announces to Undergo Major Technology Revamp

Bank Alfalah Limited, one of the leading commercial banks in Pakistan, has decided to revamp its technology infrastructure.

While details of the revamp aren’t known yet, however, the activity is likely to impact bank’s branches, ATMs, CDMs, CCDMs, Debit Card, Alfa App, Internet Banking, SMS Banking, WhatsApp and few call center services during 8PM 19 Janaury, 2024 to 8AM 22 January, 2024.

The bank has scheduled upgrades on its infrastructure during the period. All services linked to the bank will remain unavailable during the time.

From the extent of impact, it appears that the revamp is of major level and is likely to enhance the overall customer exerpence after the deployment.

“Dear Customer, we are upgrading our technology infrastructure. Alfalah Branches, ATMs, CDMs, CCDMs, Debit Card, Alfa App, Internet Banking, SMS & WhatsApp Banking, Credit Card & Consumer loans payments will remain unavailable from 8PM Jan 19, 2024 till 8 AM Jan 22, 2024. Call for Info: 021-111225111,” the bank informed its account holders in a text message earlier today.