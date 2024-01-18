IMF Directs Pakistan Not to Allow Supplementary Grants Until Formation of New Govt

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 8:40 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has directed Pakistan not to allow supplementary grants until the formation of a new government after the elections.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Finance Division has written a letter to all ministries and divisions about commitments under Stand-By Agreement (SBA) with the IMF.

Pakistan is currently under a SBA with the IMF wherein several commitments have been made to achieve macroeconomic stability. These commitments are fundamental to keeping the program on track and achieving fiscal targets under the SBA.

In this regard, the government has committed not to allow supplementary grants for any unbudgeted spending including federal grants, over the parliamentary approved levels in FY2023-24 until the formation of a new government after the elections.

In addition, Pakistan has also committed to the IMF that it will avoid the practice of issuing new preferential tax treatments or exemptions besides granting further tax amnesties.

ALSO READ

Moreover, Pakistan has also agreed with IMF that it will not introduce any subsidy or cross-subsidy scheme, in FY24 and beyond. The commitments are critical for achieving program targets.

The Finance Division has asked all ministries to ensure that proposals in contravention of these commitments are not submitted before competent foras such as the Federal Cabinet and its committees, CDWP, ECNEC, etc.

It further requested that the commitments with the IMF be brought to the notice of institutions/autonomous bodies and organizations under the administrative control of the respective Ministry/Division to ensure compliance.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Nausheen Shah Schools the Trolls Amidst Negative Comments on Minal Khan’s Postpartum Appearance
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>