PSX Loses Over 1,000 Points During Live Trade After Pakistan Conducts Strikes in Iran

Bears ran riot at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today, with the benchmark KSE-100 index initially losing over 1,900 points in intraday trade after Pakistan earlier today struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province.
The benchmark KSE-100 index appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone, losing 1,038 points around 10 AM after trading resumed on Thursday.
At 10:40 AM, it clocked in at 63,015, down by 0.87 percent or 552 points.
Top Volumes
|SCRIP
|PRICE
|HIGH
|LOW
|CHANGE
|VOLUME
|KEL
|5.35
|5.59
|5.25
|-0.24
|27,996,708
|WTL
|1.29
|1.34
|1.27
|-0.04
|17,995,614
|BOP
|6.15
|6.35
|5.95
|-0.25
|7,377,860
|CNERGY
|4.4
|4.68
|4.32
|-0.25
|5,922,498
|PTC
|13.5
|13.91
|13.2
|-0.52
|5,619,413
|PIBTL
|6.9
|7.13
|6.82
|-0.17
|4,949,500
|PIAA
|10.17
|10.4
|10.0
|-0.39
|4,268,500
This is an intraday market update.