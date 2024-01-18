PSX Loses Over 1,000 Points During Live Trade After Pakistan Conducts Strikes in Iran

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 18, 2024 | 10:43 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Bears ran riot at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today, with the benchmark KSE-100 index initially losing over 1,900 points in intraday trade after Pakistan earlier today struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province.

The benchmark KSE-100 index appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone, losing 1,038 points around 10 AM after trading resumed on Thursday.

At 10:40 AM, it clocked in at 63,015, down by 0.87 percent or 552 points.

ALSO READ
Top Volumes
SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
KEL 5.35 5.59 5.25 -0.24 27,996,708
WTL 1.29 1.34 1.27 -0.04 17,995,614
BOP 6.15 6.35 5.95 -0.25 7,377,860
CNERGY 4.4 4.68 4.32 -0.25 5,922,498
PTC 13.5 13.91 13.2 -0.52 5,619,413
PIBTL 6.9 7.13 6.82 -0.17 4,949,500
PIAA 10.17 10.4 10.0 -0.39 4,268,500

This is an intraday market update.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Indian Critic Kamaal R. Khan Shares His Two Cents on the Trailer of Bollywood Film ‘Fighter’
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>