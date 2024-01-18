PSX Loses Over 1,000 Points During Live Trade After Pakistan Conducts Strikes in Iran

Bears ran riot at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today, with the benchmark KSE-100 index initially losing over 1,900 points in intraday trade after Pakistan earlier today struck terrorist hideouts in Iran’s Siestan-o-Baluchistan province.

The benchmark KSE-100 index appeared bearish from the opening bell and immediately dropped into the red zone, losing 1,038 points around 10 AM after trading resumed on Thursday.

At 10:40 AM, it clocked in at 63,015, down by 0.87 percent or 552 points.

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME KEL 5.35 5.59 5.25 -0.24 27,996,708 WTL 1.29 1.34 1.27 -0.04 17,995,614 BOP 6.15 6.35 5.95 -0.25 7,377,860 CNERGY 4.4 4.68 4.32 -0.25 5,922,498 PTC 13.5 13.91 13.2 -0.52 5,619,413 PIBTL 6.9 7.13 6.82 -0.17 4,949,500 PIAA 10.17 10.4 10.0 -0.39 4,268,500

This is an intraday market update.