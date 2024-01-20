Internet Services in Pakistan Restored After Technical Fault: PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the disruption in internet services in the country on Saturday evening was caused by a technical fault.

In a post on X, the telecom regulator said the fault has been “promptly rectified” and internet services have been fully restored nationwide.

The recent disruption in internet services was caused by a technical fault, which has been promptly rectified. #Internet services have been fully restored nationwide. — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) January 20, 2024

It is pertinent to mention here that social media platforms became inaccessible around 6:45 pm and were not accessible till 10:00 pm.

X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube were among the social media platforms that face disruption in Pakistan. This was the third time in just over a month that social media platforms became temporarily unavailable in the country.