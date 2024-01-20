Internet Services in Pakistan Restored After Technical Fault: PTA

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 20, 2024 | 10:10 pm

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that the disruption in internet services in the country on Saturday evening was caused by a technical fault.

In a post on X, the telecom regulator said the fault has been “promptly rectified” and internet services have been fully restored nationwide.

It is pertinent to mention here that social media platforms became inaccessible around 6:45 pm and were not accessible till 10:00 pm.

X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube were among the social media platforms that face disruption in Pakistan. This was the third time in just over a month that social media platforms became temporarily unavailable in the country.

ProPK Staff

