Social Media Websites Face Disruption in Pakistan Once Again

As widely expected, social media websites in Pakistan are once again unavailable just before the already announced online activity of a political party.

Social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube are all currently inaccessible in Pakistan.

Internet monitor Netblocks has also confirmed the disruption of social media platforms in Pakistan. “Live metrics show a nation-scale disruption to social media platforms across #Pakistan, including X/Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube,” it said in a post on X.

This is the third time in just over a month that social media platforms have become unavailable in the country at the same time that a political party was expected to hold a virtual power show.

Earlier, Netblocks had reported a nationwide disruption in social media platforms on December 17 and January 7.

Despite fingers being pointed at the caretaker government for the suspension of social media platforms, there has been no official word from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Surprisingly, Caretaker Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif who is rather active on social media platforms has also not commented on the not-so-mysterious social media shutdown in the country and has conveniently remained silent.