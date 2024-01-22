5 Companies That May Be Listed on PSX This Year

Currently five companies i.e. Emaar Pakistan, CCL, FF Steel, Fast Cables, and International Packaging Films are all exploring listing options on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), it was revealed at a panel discussion at the summit titled ‘Empowering the Future of Capital Markets’.

The summit aimed to boost the IPO process after Pakistan had only one listing in 2023. The panel included CEOs of Emaar Pakistan, CCL Pharma, FF Steel, MD Fast Cables, and the Chairman of International Packaging Films, reported a Business Recorder.

Emaar Pakistan CEO Sohail Baig said his company is eying listing to position the company as the first multinational developer to list on the main bourse. He was of the view that having access to liquidity would help the company speed things up a notch.

Meanwhile, CCL Pharma CEO Ali Masood remarked that the company is now working in 24 emerging market nations, and the recent acquisition of a PICS-authorized facility will allow it to export to 37 countries from Pakistan. He added that CCL plans to complete the listing at an appropriate time.

Talking at the summit virtually, CEO of FF Steel Zarak Khan Khattak said the company will be listed this calendar year. If listed at the main bourse, Khattak said FF Steel would be the first company from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to be listed in 32 years.

Voicing his motivation for listing on the main bourse, MD Fast Cables Kamal Mian opined at the event that his company must participate in capital markets in order to compete.

Also, the Chairman of International Packaging Films, Muhammad Amin Gondil said his company’s listing will invigorate and strengthen the company’s position by winning the trust of its shareholders.