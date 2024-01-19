Mari Petroleum Successfully Drills Second Ghazij Well in Sindh

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 19, 2024 | 10:56 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Mari Petroleum Company Limited announced on Friday that it has successfully drilled and tested the second appraisal well in the Mari Ghazij formation in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said the well was spudded in on December 20, 2023, and drilled down to a depth of 1,014 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 6.57 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 306 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 64/64-inch choke size.

It further said that the well will be put on test production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.

MPCL is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100 percent working interest.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Nausheen Shah Schools the Trolls Amidst Negative Comments on Minal Khan’s Postpartum Appearance
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>