Mari Petroleum Successfully Drills Second Ghazij Well in Sindh

Mari Petroleum Company Limited announced on Friday that it has successfully drilled and tested the second appraisal well in the Mari Ghazij formation in the Mari Development and Production Lease (D&PL), Sindh.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said the well was spudded in on December 20, 2023, and drilled down to a depth of 1,014 meters. The post-acid gas flow rate from the well was 6.57 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) with a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 306 pounds per square inch (Psi) at 64/64-inch choke size.

It further said that the well will be put on test production in due course after completion of requisite regulatory formalities.

MPCL is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100 percent working interest.