Walee Takes Over Operational Management of Snack Video Pakistan

Walee, MENAP’s largest creator economy player, has announced the takeover of operating rights for the Snack Video platform in Pakistan.

In a statement, Walee said this takeover not only strengthens its position in digital content, live-streaming, AdTech, and gaming services but also revolutionizes the creator economy in the region.

Muhammad Ahsan Tahir, Group CEO of Walee, shares his vision:

“We’re embarking on a transformative journey. This takeover signifies a quantum leap in our capabilities, allowing us to bring unparalleled digital experiences to Pakistan. Our focus will be on leveraging Snack Video’s dynamic platform to introduce cutting-edge content, advanced AdTech solutions, and immersive gaming experiences. We are particularly excited about integrating Augmented Reality features, offering an unmatched branding experience to advertisers and brands in Pakistan.”

Owen (秦扬), Head of South Asia and South East Asia at Snack Video, comments on the partnership:

“Recognizing Walee’s influential position and trust within media touchpoints, especially among Gen Z and Alpha audiences, Snack Video is proud to partner with a company that embodies innovation and user empowerment. Walee’s commitment to democratizing storytelling and supporting a wide spectrum of creators aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of digital content.”