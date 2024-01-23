Glenn Maxwell Hospitalized After Alcohol-Related Incident at Brett Lee’s Concert

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is currently being investigated by Cricket Australia (CA) following a night out that took a bad turn leading to his hospitalization due to an alcohol-related incident. The confirmation came on Monday.

Daily Telegraph reported that Maxwell ended up in the hospital after attending a Six and Out musical band performance featuring former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee.

Although the details of the incident leading to Maxwell’s hospitalization were not disclosed, reports suggest that an ambulance was called.

Maxwell didn’t stay in the hospital for long. He got discharged the same night and went back to training the next morning. However, CA decided to give him some rest for the ODI series against West Indies starting on 2nd February.

CA released a statement about Glenn Maxwell:

Cricket Australia is aware of an incident involving Glenn Maxwell in Adelaide at the weekend and is seeking further information. It is not related to him being replaced in the ODI squad, a decision that was made following the BBL and based on his individual management plan. Maxwell is expected to return for the T20 series. No further comment will be made at this time.

Earlier, Australia’s middle-order batter, Travis Head, got COVID-19 after winning the Player of the Match in the first Test at Adelaide. He won’t be able to play in the upcoming Adelaide Test.

However, there is some positive news for the team, as opener Usman Khawaja has been declared fit to play. He has passed all the regular fitness tests after recovering from a delayed concussion caused by a heavy blow to the helmet grille and jaw.

With Khawaja back in the lineup in place of Head, Australia is likely to retain the remaining playing XI from the Adelaide Test as they aim to sweep the series by winning the second match.