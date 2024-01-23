Babar Azam Smashes Brilliant Half-Century to Guide Rangpur Riders to Victory in Bangladesh Premier League [Video]

Pakistani star batter Babar Azam had an impressive debut in the tenth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as he played a fantastic knock leading his team Rangpur Riders to a victory.

Babar Azam scored an unbeaten knock of 56 runs as Rangpur Riders beat Sylhet Strikers by 4 wickets in which they chased down the target of 121 runs in 18.2 overs.

At the start of the chase, Rangpur Riders had a disastrous start, losing 6 wickets for just 39 runs and the team found themselves in deep trouble.

However, Babar stood tall on the other end and formed a match-winning partnership of 86 runs with Afghanistan’s Azmatullah Omarzai.

Leg spinner Dushan Hemantha from Sri Lanka took 3 crucial wickets, conceding just 20 runs in 4 overs, but no other bowlers supported him in taking wickets.

Before that, Rangpur Riders displayed a superb bowling attack that restricted the Sylhet Strikers team to just 120 runs in the allotted 20 overs, losing 8 wickets. Babar Azam contributed in the field with a magnificent run out to halt the Striker’s progress.

English player Benny Howell was the only player from Sylhet Strikers who steadied the innings, scoring a crucial 43 runs. However, none of the other batters supported him to finish with a big total.

Mahedi Hasan took 2 wickets and conceded 18 runs in 4 overs, while Ripon Mondol also took 2 wickets, conceding 19 runs in 4 overs. Both bowlers were economical, playing a key role in restricting the opponent team to a low score.