Gold Price in Pakistan Rises After Falling a Day Earlier

The price of gold in Pakistan recovered most of its losses posted a day earlier after gaining Rs. 500 per tola on Tuesday.

According to data issued by the Karachi Sarafa Association, the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 500 per tola to Rs. 215,200 while the price of 10 grams posted an increase of Rs. 429 to Rs. 184,500.

Last week the price of gold fell by Rs. 2,150 per tola while yesterday the price fell by Rs. 600 per tola. The decrease in price was largely down to the decrease in international prices.

In the international market, spot gold was up 0.3 percent to $2,026.19 per ounce by 0350 GMT, while the US gold futures climbed 0.3 percent to $2,027.50.