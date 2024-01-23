Govt is Introducing National Digital Wallet With Cashback Rewards

In a move towards a cashless economy, the Federal Government of Pakistan is gearing up to introduce the National Digital Wallet, a cutting-edge digital rewards platform conceptualized by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA).

According to the sources in the Ministry of IT and Telecom, this initiative is part of a comprehensive strategy to promote digital transactions and reduce reliance on traditional cash payments.

The National Digital Wallet is set to revolutionize the way Pakistanis engage with financial transactions, offering a seamless and rewarding experience.

One of the key features of this initiative is the potential linkage of a 1% reward to payments made digitally for electricity, gas, and fuel bills.

This incentive aims to encourage citizens to embrace digital payment methods, contributing to the government’s vision of a cashless economy.

As part of the comprehensive scheme, individuals making airtime credit purchases of Rs. 1,000 will enjoy a generous 10% reward, equivalent to Rs. 100, credited directly to their digital wallets. This innovative approach not only promotes digital transactions but also rewards users for their participation in the evolving digital landscape.

Moreover, the National Digital Wallet program extends its incentives to fuel and utility bill payments, further encouraging citizens to adopt convenient and secure digital payment methods.

The Ministry of Information Technology has emphasized that the implementation will adhere to carefully crafted guidelines developed in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders. This collaborative approach ensures that the initiative aligns with the needs and expectations of both the government and the citizens.