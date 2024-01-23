Meta Allows Unlinking Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, But for Europe Only

In response to European regulations, Meta is taking a substantial step by enhancing user control over data usage on Facebook and Instagram for individuals within the EU, EEA, and Switzerland. These alterations, slated to commence implementation in the upcoming weeks, are a strategic effort to align with the provisions outlined in the Digital Markets Act (DMA).

The key change is allowing users to control how their data is accessed between different accounts. Users on Instagram and Facebook will now be able to stop any data being shared between the apps. Users who have their accounts linked between different Meta social apps will have the option to keep sharing data between them or separate their accounts.

Additionally, users will now be able to either keep using their Messenger accounts along with Facebook or create a new account that is completely separate from Facebook. This new account will have the same features as the regular Messenger app including messaging, chat, and voice/video calls, but without Facebook.

As for Facebook Marketplace, users will soon have two alternatives. The first involves a tailored marketplace experience that leverages individual Facebook profiles to enhance the experience. Conversely, the second option provides an anonymized environment where communication between buyers and sellers occurs exclusively via email, bypassing the use of Messenger.

As for gaming enthusiasts, Meta extends a parallel choice within Facebook Gaming. Users will have the liberty to retain their connection to Facebook, granting them access to a range of features encompassing multiplayer functionality, in-game purchases, and personalized gaming recommendations. Alternatively, users can cut off any association with Facebook, enjoying a Facebook-free gaming experience.

Finally, people in Europe retain the choice to subscribe to Facebook and Instagram, thereby enjoying an ad-free experience. This subscription ensures that their personal information remains shielded from utilization in targeted advertising efforts.