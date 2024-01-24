Customs Intelligence Recovers 65,000 Litres of Stolen Diesel in Karachi

Customs Intelligence has detected a unique case of theft of 65,000 liters of diesel from Pak-Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) that was stolen by unscrupulous elements and sold in the market.

According to details, Customs Intelligence Karachi on the information of the Director General Customs Intelligence Faiz Chadhar that diesel going from Karachi to PARCO, Muzaffargarh through a white oil pipeline was being stolen by unscrupulous elements and sold in the market.

In light of this information, surveillance was mounted on suspected industrial premises in Karachi.

An edible oil extraction mill at Port Qasim was found involved in this activity. It was raided at 3 am and a 174 ft long tunnel was found in the premises that led to the white oil pipeline of PARCO.

Diesel from that pipeline was being taken out/stolen. 65,000 liters of diesel was recovered on the spot. The owner of the mill has been arrested for further investigation.