Food Ministry Shares News of ‘Extraordinary Leap’ in Pakistan’s Agricultural Sector

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research announced an extraordinary leap in Pakistan’s agricultural sector, marking a significant milestone in sesame cultivation owing to the resounding success of the National Oilseeds Enhancement Program (NOEP).

From its historical status as a minor crop relegated to marginal lands, sesame has emerged as a pivotal cash crop within Pakistan’s agricultural portfolio. Despite historical neglect, recent years have witnessed a monumental transformation in sesame production.

Starting at a modest $89.320 million in 2020, the nation’s sesame exports surged exponentially, reaching an astounding $407 million in 2023. This unprecedented growth catapulted Pakistan to the 5th position among major sesame exporting nations, with over 80% of exports being absorbed by China.

The role played by the M/O National Food Security and Research through the PSDP-funded project “NOEP” in this transformation is evident, significantly augmenting sesame production and exports in just four years. Collaborating with provincial Agriculture departments in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan has been instrumental.

Sesame cultivation, once confined to limited districts across these provinces, expanded from 18,000 to 135,600 hectares between 1948 and 2019, accompanied by a production increase from 6,000 to 69,600 tons during the same period. During the last four years 2019-24 under NOEP, area of sesame has increased from 139,400 to 399,493 hectares showing an increase of 187%.

Notably, Punjab is the leading province, contributing 95% of sesame production, followed by Sindh (2.1%) and Balochistan (2.2%). The average yield of sesame experienced a substantial increase (69%) rising from 442 to 750 kg/ha within the NOEP’s tenure. Balochistan, also boasting higher average yields due to favorable climatic conditions, signifies untapped potential for further expansion in the region.

In conclusion, the NOEP’s strategic interventions have not only revolutionized sesame farming but have also heralded a new era of agricultural prosperity in Pakistan. This success story elevates the status of farmers and positions sesame as a key driver of economic growth and food security, setting a benchmark for sustainable agricultural practices nationwide.