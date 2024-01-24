Modern Luggage-Checking Machines to Be Installed at Airports Soon

Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is set to introduce cutting-edge luggage-checking machines at airports in preparation for the 2024 Hajj operations, a local media outlet reported.

According to details, preparations for the upcoming Hajj are underway as the Civil Aviation Authority has initiated thorough security checks for passengers traveling to Saudi Arabia.

In a bid to enhance security measures, the authority will import state-of-the-art luggage-scanning machines from Saudi Arabia for airports.

Sources told a local media outlet that the advanced machines are scheduled to be handed over to the Air Security Force (ASF) in February 2024. Furthermore, the older baggage machine would also be replaced.

Previously, the Director General of Civil Aviation had revealed that despite the installation of cutting-edge machines at Pakistani airports, they still cannot detect ice (crystal methamphetamine) drugs.

The DG Civil Aviation revealed this during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Aviation chaired by Senator Hidayatullah.