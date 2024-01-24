OGRA Gives License to SSGC Subsidiary to Sell Natural Gas

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has granted a license to SSGC Alternative Energy Private Limited (SSGC-AE) for selling natural gas/RLNG, Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (PSX: SSGC) informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

SSGC-AE is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited.

ALSO READ Second Ever PSX Sukuk Auction Brings in Rs. 87 Billion

SSGC’s main activity is the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Sindh and Baluchistan. The Company is also engaged in certain activities related to the gas business including the manufacturing and sale of gas meters and construction contracts for laying of pipelines.

The company’s scrip at the bourse closed at Rs. 12.22, up 0.91 percent or Rs. 0.11 with a turnover of 3.7 million shares on Wednesday.