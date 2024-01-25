Leopard Shot Dead After Attacking Man in KP

In a recent incident in Khyber District, a leopard attacked a man after straying into a residential area. The local residents took action and unfortunately had to shoot the leopard to ensure safety.

The wild animal attacked the man in Bara area of Khyber district, resulting in serious injuries. Quick intervention by locals led to them shooting the animal on the spot.

Despite being notified, officials from the Forests and Wildlife Department failed to appear at the attack site. Local residents took matters into their own hands, skinning the dead leopard even before the arrival of the police.

The local residents are alleging that the Forest and Wildlife Department’s illegal tree cutting in the jungle is driving wild animals toward populated areas. This, they claim, is the root cause behind incidents like the recent leopard attack.

Multiple instances in the past have witnessed the unfortunate deaths of several wild animals, including multiple leopards, in similar incidents involving encounters with humans in the area.