Punjab Safe City Authority to Use AI in Traffic Cameras

In a groundbreaking move toward enhancing road safety, the Punjab Safe City Authority has introduced innovative artificial intelligence-based(AI) software.

According to the authority, the AI will trace motorcyclists without helmets. This was announced by the Safe City Authority on its social media handles on Thursday.

Last year, the caretaker government increased the fines for motorcyclists driving without helmets. The officials had increased the fine from Rs. 200 to Rs. 2,000 across the province.

A few days ago, Chief Traffic Officer Ammara Athar ordered the wardens to intensify the crackdown against traffic violations in the provincial capital.

According to a spokesman for the traffic police department, more than 16,000 motorcyclists were issued challans for helmet violations, 264 drivers were fined for underage driving, and 1,635 vehicles were impounded for emitting smoke.