Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Fortune Barishal Rejects Reports of Shoaib Malik’s Involvement in Match-Fixing

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Jan 26, 2024 | 4:12 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Fortune Barishal, a franchise in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), has just refuted rumors surrounding the alleged involvement of veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in match-fixing.

Fortune Barishal owner Mizanur Rahman shared a video message in which he denied claims of match-fixing against Shoaib Malik.

ALSO READ

There has been lots of talking regarding Shoaib Malik. This is wrong and completely a msiconception, I have not given any informationo to the news channel or anyone else. Shoaib Malik played his level best, we have not complained to anyone and we have not even talked to him, so today lots of media people have contacted me. I did not like it. so, we do not have nay complain against Shoaib Malik.

Meanwhile, Malik also addressed the rumors on his X account while sharing his owner’s video message. He said that he “strongly refutes” the baseless rumors about match-fixing.

Extending his best wishes to the franchise for their upcoming matches, the cricketer said that he would be available to support the team in the future.

I want to make it clear that I strongly refute these baseless rumours. It’s crucial for everyone to verify information before believing and spreading it,Falsehoods can harm reputations and create unnecessary confusion. Let’s prioritise accuracy and rely on credible sources to ensure a clear understanding of the facts. Thank you for your understanding and diligence.

Earlier today, news surfaced that Shoaib Malik’s contract with Fortune Barishal for the remaining matches in the BPL has been terminated amidst suspicion of involvement in match-fixing.

Suspicions were aroused when Malik bowled three no-balls in a single over against Khulna Riders. The all-rounder overstepped on three occasions and managed to score just five runs off six balls with the bat during that particular game.

ALSO READ

A few days ago, Malik departed from Bangladesh to travel to Dubai. Although he was initially scheduled to return tomorrow, Malik has extended his trip until February 5 due to personal reasons. This unexpected extension has led the franchise to terminate the all-rounder’s contract, citing his prolonged absence from the team.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
>